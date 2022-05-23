Ohio University
More than 5,000 students qualified for the fall semester 2021 dean’s list at Ohio University, including main and regional campuses.
The dean’s list includes the following students: Ethan Barnes of Northwood; Ashlee Ziegler of Custar; Sarah Briscoe of Bradner; Ethan Brown, Tyler Foos, Adam Iler, Jake Boyk, Elise Semko, Christian Kuhlwein, Daniel Cagle, Josie Genson, Evan Carlisle, Bob Walters, and Sabrina Ramos, all of Bowling Green; Jack Gentry, Anna Loehrke, Cassandra Daler, Jillian Craig, Rocio Hernandez, Samantha Wilson, and Rachel Hefner, all of Perrysburg; and Savannah Hinojosa of Rossford.
Students must earn at least a 3.5 grade point average for the semester with a schedule of classes totaling at least 15 hours, 12 of which were taken for letter grades, to achieve this distinction.
Lawrence Technological University
The following students have been named to the dean’s honor roll for the fall 2021 semester at Lawrence Technological University. To be named to the honor roll a student must maintain at least a 3.5 grade point average for the term.
Jade Faris and Gracie Mitchell, both of Perrysburg, made the list.
The school is located in Southfield, Michigan.
Bluffton University
Bluffton University has announced the dean’s list for undergraduate students for the fall 2021 term.
Students with a GPA of 3.6 or higher are eligible for the dean’s list.
Thomas Macey and Rosanna Barber, both of Bowling Green, made the list.
Columbus State Community College
The following students have been named to the fall semester dean’s list at Columbus State Community College. To be named to the list, a student must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or higher and be enrolled for six or more credit hours.
Mariah Deck and Alexis Riffer, both of Perrysburg, made the list.
Palmer College of Chiropractic
Kimber Llewellyn of Perrysburg, has been named to the fall 2021 dean’s list at Palmer College of Chiropractic’s Main campus in Davenport, Iowa.
Emerson College
Carlene McGoldrick of Perrysburg, was among the students named to Emerson College’s dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester. The requirement to make the list is a grade point average of 3.7 or higher for that semester.
The college is located in Boston.
Ohio Wesleyan University
Ohio Wesleyan University has announced its dean’s list for the 2022 spring semester. To qualify, OWU students must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale in all applicable classes.
Ian Riddle and Emily Romstadt, both of Perrysburg, were on the list.