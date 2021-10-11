Miami University
Miami University students who are ranked in the top 20% of undergraduate students within each division for second semester 2020-21 have been named to the dean’s list recognizing academic excellence.
The following local students made the list: Logan Inkrott and Omar Shaheen, both of Bowling Green; Kiersten Linkey of Bradner; Tyler Yost and Addison Murtha, both of Rossford; Kate Stamos, Jena Koskinen, Gavin Wimbish, Meredith Turner, Bobby Beck, Olivia Thomas, Emily Mitchell, Elizabeth Huff, Justin Yeater, Emma Baumgartner, Ben Krautheim, Lauren Retzloff, Shannon Mack, Julia Baker, Lindsay Onest, Angela Weckle, and Austin Brooks, all of Perrysburg; and Jade Laviolette and Nick Kozma, both of Northwood.
Miami University students who are ranked in the top 3% of undergraduate students within each division for second semester 2020-21 have been named to the president’s list recognizing academic excellence.
The following local students made this list: Charlotte Perez, Catherine Wasylyshyn and Laney VanderHart, all of Bowling Green; Makenna Linkey of Bradner; Morgan Rost of Luckey; Kayla Williams, Ella Koskinen, Nick Felaris, Grant Stierwalt andKristina DeMarco, all of Perrysburg; and Lisa Tersigni of Northwood.
Bucknell University
Bucknell University has released the dean’s list for outstanding academic achievement during the spring semester of the 2020-21 academic year. A student must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a scale of 4.0 to receive dean’s list recognition.
Brandon Peek, from Bowling Green, made the list.
The university is located in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania.
Caldwell University
Humiko Stormer of Luckey was among 679 Caldwell University students recently named to the spring 2021 dean’s list.
In order to achieve this honor, students must maintain a cumulative grade point average of 3.5 or higher and complete at least 12 credits during the semester.
The university is located in Caldwell, New Jersey.
Berea College
Gavin Shafer, a resident of Rossford, has been named to the spring dean’s list at Berea College.
A student is named to the dean’s list who achieves a GPA of 3.4 or higher while passing at least four total credits, a course load equivalent to 16 semester hours.
The college is located in Berea, Kentucky.
Canisius College
Marc Schulte, Perrysburg, has earned a place on the spring merit list (special distinction) at Canisius College, located in Buffalo, New York.
Merit list recognitions are awarded to students who have attained a grade point average of at least 3.25 for the semester and have completed two courses of three credit hours or the equivalent.
Kent State University
A total of 7,917 Kent State University full-time students were named to the dean’s list for superior academic achievement during the spring semester.
Of the full-time students named to the dean’s list, 1,297 were also named to the president’s list, in recognition of an extremely high level of academic achievement.
To be named to the dean’s list, full-time students must have achieved a grade point average of 3.40 or greater and must have completed 12 or more letter-graded credit hours.
To qualify for the president’s list, full-time students must have an average in the semester of 4.00 and must have completed 15 or more letter-graded credit hours by the end of the semester.
Dean’s list honorees included Rachel Amburgey, Bowling Green; Belen Balibrea, Jenna Carella, Sheldyn Geisbuhler, Andrew Griffin, Ashley Hoffman, Noah Hunter, Maegan Kennedy, Tsz Chung Lam, Emily Mulheisen, Leah Roberts, Jessica Rudebock, Meredith Schwiebert and Sharon Smith, all of Perrysburg.
President’s list honorees included Kathryn Snyder, Shelby Vasko and Jamie Byrd, all of Perrysburg.