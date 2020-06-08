Lawrence Technological University
Madison Greenlee from Perrysburg has been named to the dean’s honor roll for the fall semester at Lawrence Technological University.
To be named to the honor roll a student must maintain at least a 3.5 grade point average for the term.
University of Alabama
A total of 12,050 students enrolled during the fall semester at the University of Alabama were named to the dean’s list with an academic record of 3.5 or above.
Morgan Baum, of Perrysburg, was named to that list.
University of Dallas
Nearly 500 University of Dallas undergraduate students were named to the fall dean’s list for earning a semester GPA of 3.5 or higher.
Marie Weisenburger of Pemberville made the list.
Denison University
The following students were among 517 students named to Denison University’s fall semester dean’s list.
Students who achieve dean’s list status have maintained a grade point average of 3.7 or better (out of 4.0) for the semester.
Mikayla Trimpey, Bowling Green; and Madelyn Dirrim and Abby Henry, both of Perrysburg, made the list.
Canisius College
Canisius College congratulates more than 1,110 undergraduate students who were named to the fall dean’s list, including Marc Schulte, from Perrysburg.
To qualify for the list students must have attained a grade point average of at least 3.50 for the semester and completed at least four courses of three credits or equivalent.
University of Findlay
The dean’s list for the fall semester at the University of Findlay has been announced.
To earn this achievement, a student must attain a grade point average of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale.
The following local students, in alphabetical order, made the list: Brittney Bickers of Bloomdale, Madisen Borer of Bradner, Hope Brant of Fostoria, Brittany Daughenbaugh of North Baltimore, Adam Dykes of Perrysburg, Emily Dykes of Perrysburg, Maria Faber of Fostoria, Robert Gantt of Bowling Green, Elijah Garza of Pemberville, Rowan Gnepper of Fostoria, Haley Guzman of Fostoria, Rebecca Harvey of Wayne, Savannah Harvey of Wayne, Morgan Kuhlman of Millbury, Anthony Kyle of Perrysburg, Daniel Mackay of Perrysburg, Macey Malagon of Fostoria, Kylie Martin of Pemberville, Madelyn Matz of Risingsun, Morgan Mazey of Weston, Megan Mckee of Perrysburg, Daniel McNamara of Bowling Green, Samantha Miller of Fostoria, Sarah Motley of Tontogany, Kendra Nye of Bloomdale, Megan Pustay of Perrysburg, Morgan Rose of North Baltimore, Monica Scharp of Fostoria, Austin Shull of North Baltimore, Noah Smith of Bloomdale, Charlotte Thomas of Fostoria, Nickolas Tuohy of Perrysburg, Justin Walton of Jerry City, Katelyn Weinandy of North Baltimore and Deborah Zimmerman of North Baltimore.
Caldwell University
Humiko Stormer of Luckey was among 650 students recently named to the fall dean’s list at Caldwell University.
In order to achieve this honor, students must maintain a cumulative grade point average of 3.5 or higher and complete at least 12 credits during the semester.
Bluffton University
Bluffton University has announced the dean’s list for the undergraduate students for the fall term.
Students with a GPA of 3.6 or higher are eligible for the dean’s list.
Adam Duncan, Northwood, made the list.
Colgate University
Hannah Kloster, Perrysburg, has earned the fall 2019 Dean’s Award with Distinction at Colgate University.
Students who receive a term grade point average of 3.6 or higher while completing at least three courses during the fall 2019 semester earn the Dean’s Award with Distinction.
Defiance College
Each semester, Defiance College recognizes students who have attained an outstanding level of academic excellence by naming them to the dean’s list.
Students who have achieved a grade point average of 3.5 or higher and are enrolled in 12 or more semester hours for which letter grades are given are named to the dean’s list.
local students who made the list include: Matthew W. Cline, Fostoria; Noah H. Svanberg, Grand Rapids; Lauren J. Perry, Northwood; and Jude E. Neary, Perrysburg.