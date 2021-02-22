Mercy College of Ohio
The following students were awarded honors for the fall 2020 semester at Mercy College of Ohio.
To be named on the dean’s list, a student must achieve a grade point average of 3.3 or higher and be enrolled for 12 or more credit hours. To be named on the honor’s list, a student must achieve a grade point average of 3.3 or higher and be enrolled for 6-11 credit hours. To be named on the president’s list, a student must achieve a 4.0 grade point average and be enrolled for 14 or more credit hours.
Bowling Green: Stephen Baer, Kyra Beeker, Kendall Haas, Anna Miller, Lubin Owusu-Ansah, dean’s list; Brieanna Davis, Mariah Mays-McBurrows, honors list
Custar: Abigail Keller, president’s list
Haskins: Jenna Norman, honors list
Luckey: Olivia Flores, honors list
Millbury: Alyssa Cline, Halle Reiff, honors list
North Baltimore: Tori Perez, honors list
Northwood: Ashley Barteck, Michelle Hallock, honors list; Stefania Saenz, dean’s list
Perrysburg: Cassidy Ferguson, Gage Pauff, president’s list; Sawyer Keith, Kahner Lothery, Presley Mattoni, Ashley Elliott, Valeri Kopp, Kassandra Martinez, Emma Pantenburg, Nicole Piermatti, Margaret Riggs, Taylor Sherman, Lyndsey Stroup, Justin Ways, Nicholas Wismer, Becky Wolf, honors list
Portage: Sara Foster, dean’s list
Rossford: Lucas Kervin, honors list
Walbridge: Elizabeth Kapfhammer, president’s list; Derrick Sowers, dean’s list
Weston: Madelyn Smith, honors list
East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania
A total of 1,543 students, including Kaitlyn Bridge from Perrysburg, have been named to the dean’s list at East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania for the fall 2020 semester of the 2020-21 academic year.
Students eligible for the list are those who have attained a 3.50 quality point average or better and are enrolled full time.
Siena College
Alyssa Guzman, Fostoria, has been named to the Siena College dean’s list for the fall semester.
To be named to the list, a student’s grade point average for the semester must be between 3.5 and 3.89.
The college is in Loudonville.
Iowa State University
More than 11,000 Iowa State University students have been recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the fall semester dean’s list. Students named to the list must have earned a grade point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.00 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded course work.
Local students on that list include Jolynn Marie Nissen, Luckey, and Nolan Joseph Brennan, Portage.
The university is in Ames, Iowa.
University of Wisconsin-Madison
The University of Wisconsin-Madison has recognized students named to the dean’s list for the fall semester of the 2020-21 academic year.
To be eligible for the list, students must complete a minimum of 12 graded degree credits in that semester. Each university school or college sets its own GPA requirements for students to be eligible to receive the distinction.
John Spengler, Perrysburg, enrolled in the College of Letters and Science, made the dean’s list.
Baldwin Wallace University
The following local students have been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester at Baldwin Wallace University.
Any full-time student who achieves a GPA of at least 3.6 for 12 or more graded hours or part-time student who achieves a GPA of at least 3.6 for six or more graded hours in the fall or spring semester will be placed on the list.
Local students who made the list include Elaine Hudson of Bowling Green and Katherine Swartzbeck of Perrysburg.
Cedarville University
Cedarville University recently released the fall dean’s list. This recognition requires the student to obtain a 3.75 GPA or higher for the semester and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours.
These students made the list include Noah Board of Millbury, Ruth Brouwer of Perrysburg, Nevin Haas of Perrysburg, Joseph Heise of Northwood, Alexis Kleckner of Perrysburg, and Micah McKanna of Bowling Green.