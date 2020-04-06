Marquette University
The following students have been named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2019 semester at Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Alexander Kang, Charles Kang and Garrett Ward, all of Perrysburg, were on the list.
Miami University
Miami University students who are ranked in the top 3% of undergraduate students within each division for first semester 2019-20 have been named to the president’s list recognizing academic excellence.
That list includes Catherine Wasylyshyn of Bowling Green, Laney VanderHart of Bowling Green, Julia Bragg of Perrysburg, Lucas Rickman of Perrysburg, Drew Cox of Perrysburg, Kenzi Moore of Perrysburg, Turner Morris of Perrysburg, and Lisa Tersigni of Northwood.
Miami University students who are ranked in the top 20% t of undergraduate students within each division for first semester 2019-20 have been named to the dean’s list recognizing academic excellence.
That list includes: Charlotte Perez, Grace Donnelly and Connor Redwine, all of Bowling Green; Makenna Linkey of Bradner; Zoe Shank of Cygnet; Morgan Rost of Luckey; Madeline Booms of Pemberville; Addison Murtha of Rossford; Abbey Perkins, Graham Leu, Aiyana White, Ella Koskinen, MacKenzie Glass, Emily Mitchell, Jessica Hertzfeld, Bri Pratt, Emma Baumgartner, Nick Felaris, Trevor Martens, Julia Baker, Grant Stierwalt, Alyssa Rohrs, Kristina DeMarco, and Luke Bakies, all of Perrysburg; Nick Kozma of Northwood; and Olivia Hill of Fostoria.
Mercy College of Ohio
The following students were awarded honors for the 2019 fall semester at Mercy College of Ohio.
To be named on the dean’s list, a student must achieve a grade point average of 3.3 or higher and be enrolled for 12 or more credit hours. To be named on the honor’s list, a student must achieve a grade point average of 3.3 or higher and be enrolled for 6-11 credit hours. To be named on the president’s list, a student must achieve a 4.0 grade point average and be enrolled for 14 or more credit hours.
Dean’s list: Kyra Beeker, Taylor Chester, Chelsey Clingenpeel, Meghan Ford, Jessica Kramp, Brianna Leach, Kylie Nienow, and Kirsten Salminen, all of Bowling Green; Taylor DeSmith and Abigail Keller, both of Custar; Rachael Grilliot, Cygnet; Halle Reiff, Millbury; Solana Lopez, Pemberville; Janie Starcher, Rossford; Morgan Shank and Derrick Sowers, of Walbridge; Chelsi Bonito, Wayne; Cassidy Ferguson, Sawyer Keith, Presley Mattoni, Margaret Riggs, all of Perrysburg.
Honor’s list: Tricia Chambers, Madison Espen, Steffany Grine, Lance Rey, all of Bowling Green; Emily Bugielski and Taylor DeLong, both of Grand Rapids; Madison Dibling, Portage; Nichole Duncan, Walbridge; Joseph Bires, Marissa Crosby, Macey Hemingway, Kassandra Martinez, Nicole Piermatti, Kristian Thomas, Justin Ways, Tyler Wenzelman, Becky Wolf, Sarah Zdawczyk, all of Perrysburg.
President’s list: Jennell Daum, Pemberville; Rebecca Nunery, Perrysburg.
Muskingum University
Adam Iler of Bowling Green has been named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Muskingum University in New Concord.
To be named to the list, students must attain strictly prescribed levels of academic performance in their overall grade point average.
Youngstown State University
Youngstown State University students have been named to the Dean’s List for Fall Semester 2019.
Bailey Ramlow of Bowling Green and Nathan Ball of Perrysburg have been named to the dean’s list for fall semester after earning at least a 3.4 grade point average for not less than 12 semester hours of credit.