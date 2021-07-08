Jean Lewis was so bored during the pandemic that she did something her husband, Larry, said he’d never thought he’d hear.
She asked him to teach her cribbage.
“We’ve been married 61 years, and I’ve asked her numerous times,” Terry said. “Right around Christmas time, she said, ‘would you teach me how to play cribbage?’
“She knew I missed it and the walls were squeezing in on us.”
Jean won that very first game of cribbage in December.
Still, Larry is happy to be back with his “regulars,” playing the card game on Wednesdays from 1-3 p.m. at the new senior center on South Grove Street.
Cribbage is a card game played by two, three or four people. Players score, moving pegs around a board, based on runs and sets.
“There’s a lot of math,” said Kris Eridon, who plays weekly with his twin brother, Kit. “I think it’s the best card game for two people that there is. There are different elements to it. You have to put cards in to a crib and give your opponent a chance to score even more points.”
The first player to 121 points wins.
“But it takes smart strategy, there’s a lot of strategy in the pegging,” Kris Eridon said. “If you don’t know how to play, we’ll help you learn.”
Charlene Avery said there’s a certain amount of luck involved.
“You always can win because sometimes it’s a matter of cards. If you don’t get the cards, you can get skunked,” she said.
John Blinn — still considered the best cribbage player around — started the group at the senior center years ago, offering to teach anyone who was interested, Avery said.
“There were quite a few of us who learned it that way,” she said.
Larry Lewis said he learned cribbage after reporting for naval duty in January 1956 at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.
“We only had 75 people on the whole crew. And you played pinochle and you played cribbage,” he said. “You learned to play or you went broke.”
Lewis has a cribbage board that folds in half and stores the cards in the center.
“I bought that in the Navy. I’d put it in my back pocket and when we got a break, you’d whip it out and have a quick game of cribbage. And I’ve still got it,” he said.
The cribbage group played online during the pandemic and occasionally met outside on patios for a game.
The four are all from Bowling Green. The Eridon twins, who are Cleveland natives, have called the city home since they were students at Bowling Green State University in 1970.
“Our mom died in our freshman year, which made us orphans, and we just decided to stay in town,” said Kit Eridon. “We’ve been here ever since.”