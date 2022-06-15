The Wood County Prevention Coalition’s DEA Red Ribbon Patch Program provides Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts the opportunity to earn a patch from the Drug Enforcement Administration by engaging in anti-drug activities in celebration of Red Ribbon Week.
The purpose is to empower young people to engage with their community through drug-free activities and strengthen their anti-drug beliefs.
Program dates are July 1-Nov. 30. All Boy and Girl Scouts are eligible to earn a badge, with these guidelines:
· Patches are mailed out on a first come, first served basis.
· 1 patch per scout, per program year.
· Patches are not distributed based on the number of events/activities a scout participates in.
· Due to the limited number of patches available, make sure to submit “Activity Report” as soon as all program requirements have been completed.
Due to COVID-19 and limited staffing, the patch requirements are:
· Each Scout/Troop or unit must coordinate a Red Ribbon Week activity within a local community or school.
· Activities and events must be coordinated during the program dates.
· Each Scout must attend or participate in a drug prevention education session.
· Each Scout must take the DEA Drug Free Pledge.
· The Scout leader must complete and submit the online “Activity Report” upon completion of all program requirements.
More information is at https://www.getsmartaboutdrugs.gov/get-involved/red-ribbon-week-patch-program#toolkit.
Most Wood County public schools are participating in Red Ribbon Week activities and prevention education sessions provided by the Wood County Educational Service Center. These could serve to partially satisfy the requirements. Wood County troop leaders, with questions related to local in-school activities/prevention education sessions, should contact Tina Bradley at tbradley@wcesc.org.