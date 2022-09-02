Dayspring church

Bryan Wengerd with Walnut Creek Glass installs a glass railing at Dayspring Church in Bowling Green.

 Photo by J.D. Pooley/Sentinel-Tribune

Renovations at Dayspring Church are hitting their completion just in time for the fireworks.

“It’s like a facelift,” Deborah Winkler, connections and discipleship pastor, said.

