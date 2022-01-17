Sophia Corbissero, from left, Victoria Miller and Eleena Kammeyer, all members of Alpha Chi Omega sorority and students at Bowling Green State University, walk along South Maple Street in Bowling Green Monday afternoon. The three were taking part in BGSU’s 14th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service. The students were volunteering their time for the local Red Cross office passing out flyers reminding residents to have their home smoke alarms checked or replaced. Hosted by the C. Raymond Marvin Center for Student Leadership and Civic Engagement, the day of service allows BGSU students, faculty and staff to create public good through community service activities while honoring the legacy of King.
