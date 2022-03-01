BLOOMDALE – David Lee has resigned from the Elmwood Local Schools Board of Education after less than two months in office.
Board President Debbie Reynolds has said that Lee resigned from the board effective Feb. 23.
“We want to thank Dave Lee for his contribution to the Elmwood community and his continued commitment to the Elmwood wrestling program,” Reynolds said.
“It basically comes down to he is not done making an impression with coaching. He’s just no finished,” Reynolds said.
Lee has spent 33 years as a wrestling coach at Elmwood, and took over in a volunteer capacity when he joined the school board in January.
When he learned he could not cast a vote on any board action involving athletics, he decided to step down, she said.
Lee could not be reached for comment.
The board must name a replacement within 30 days and the newly appointed member will serve until Dec. 31, 2023.
Citizens interested in being considered for the board seat should contact district Treasurer Jenalee Niese for an application.
The deadline to submit an application is Friday at 4 p.m.
According to the Ohio School Boards Association, people serving on school boards in Ohio must be at least 18 years old, district residents and registered voters. If they with to continue service on the school board, they can choose to run for election at the next general election.
Reynolds said the board will review all applications with the hope of naming a replacement at the board’s March 14 meeting.
Lee was the top vote-getter in the November race for two seats. He earned 620 votes (36.07%). Incumbent Brian King earned 495 votes (28.80%).