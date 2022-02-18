A Bowling Green elementary principal is retiring at the end of this school year.
At Tuesday’s meeting, the Bowling Green City Schools Board of Education accepted Kathleen Daney’s resignation as Kenwood Elementary principal at its Tuesday meeting.
It is effective July 1.
“Kathleen is going to be sorely missed, she has been a valuable part of our administrative team,” said Superintendent Francis Scruci.
Daney joined the district in 2013 and replaced Martha Fether at Kenwood.
She had been principal at Toledo Public Schools’ Beverly Elementary since 2011 and with TPS since 1996.
Daney said after Tuesday’s meeting that she and her husband have purchased an RV and plan to use it to visit her three children who live in Toronto, Los Angeles and St. Louis.
She earned her Bachelor of Science in education from Bowling Green State University, and her Master of Educational Administration from the University of Toledo.
Daney will have 30 years in education when she retires.
In other business, board member Ginny Stewart said water bottles are needed at Kenwood and Crim elementaries and the middle school.
Nothing fancy is needed and not the kind with straws, she said.
“We’re trying to make sure our kids are hydrated,” Stewart said.
She said she also has learned there is a Bobcat Basics pantry at the high school in addition to the middle school.
The pantry provide free food and hygiene items for students, no questions asked.
The high school needs self-care items such as shampoo, toothpaste, deodorant, toilet paper, soap, hairbrushes, combs and Band-Aids, as well as classroom supplies including lined paper, pencils, pens, binders, calculators and backpacks.
“These needs don’t stop. They go on and on and on,” Stewart said.
Community members who want to donate can bring items to the buildings or call the offices, she said.
Also at the meeting, the board:
• Recognized the Wood County Prosecutor’s Office Safety Kids Calendar Contest winners.
Winners included Lila Vanneman, who won the grade eight competition with the theme of “Have Confidence in Yourself.” She won $25 and her drawing had “Own Your Difference” with hands in the shape of a heart with rainbow colors in the center.
Additional winners were Rebekah Center, an eighth grader, who won honorable mention; Samuel “Sam” Wiles, a seventh grader, who won honorable mention; and Addison “Addie” Ruffner, in fifth grade at Kenwood Elementary, who earned honorable mention.
• Employed Scott Wongrowski as head track and field coach at $6,338; Andrew Drug as boys tennis head coach at $4,417; Fredrick Riggs as head baseball coach at $4,000; and Shawn Watson as head softball coach at $6,338. All are high school teams.
Several assistant coaches also were hired and volunteer coaches were recognized.
• Accepted the retirement of Sherry Betancourt as food service manager at Conneaut Elementary. She began in the district in 1998.
• Accepted the resignation of Ryan Albrecht as Performing Arts Center manager, effective Feb. 5.
• Approved an extended leave without pay to Lauren DeVries for a professional growth sabbatical from July 10 to July 1, 2023. Health care will not be provided during the duration of the leave.
• Accepted $1,395 in donations.
• Approved membership in the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce for $150 and accepted a photography contract with Lynn Photography for $500.
• Approved a trip by FFA students to state convention in Columbus from May 4-6, and a trip by the drama club to the state thespian conference and competition in Westerville from March 25-26.
• Approved the 2022-23 and 2023-24 school calendars. The student start date in 2022 is Aug. 23 for grades one through nine and Aug. 24 for all grades. Graduation is May 23, 2023 and the last day of classes is May 31, 2023. The first day for school year 2023-24 for grades one through nine is Aug. 22 and all grades will report on Aug. 23. Graduation for the Class of 2024 is May 26 and the last day of classes is May 28.
• Learned the mini splits, which will be used to air condition Kenwood and Conneaut elementaries as well as the high school, should be delivered in the next several weeks. Equipment will be stored at the high school and one of the elementaries.
• Extended on-site mental health services with the Children’s Resource Center to provide assessment, counseling and crisis intervention services at all buildings. The cost will be $3,150 for Feb. 14-June 30. The money will come from Student Wellness and Success Funds.