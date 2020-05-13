JERRY CITY – Promposals were presented to the Elmwood Local Schools Board of Education on Monday. But board members were reluctant to accept.
The board of education heard two proposals at its meeting Monday that would allow high school students to celebrate prom. Schools across the country have canceled the spring event due to the coronavirus.
“Prom needs to be tabled this year,” said Superintendent Tony Borton.
He suggested a celebration in the fall as the social-distancing guidelines are now still in place, and he foresees it continuing through the summer.
“Social distancing is an absolute must, and with prom there is no way to do it,” Borton said.
However, Roberta Bodnar, adviser for the junior class which historically hosts prom, had ideas on how to make it happen.
Her first idea was to wait and set a date in July and hope the 10 people per location limit is opened. Guests will be required to pay at the door, wear masks, have their temperature checked. There would be stations students can visit.
“Like back in kindergarten when people are going to rotate through,” Bodnar said.
The event would utilize the entire school building; no sit-down dinner would be served, and all drinks would be bottled.
The theme this year – A Night in Disguise – is ironic as everyone will be wearing masks.
The schools are closed to everyone except for non-essential issues until the end of June, Borton said.
Her second idea was to rent out the Tiffin drive-in theater, have a DJ and concessions.
Students still must stay in the cars, wear masks and have their temperature checked. Three deputies would be on hand to monitor students. One movie would be shown.
“For that I would need the prom money that was raised for this year to be able to rent the theater,” Bodnar said.
Vanek said there was $17,450 in the junior class fund.
Board member Ryan Lee asked how the capacity of the vehicles would be handled and whether it would be limited to two or four. He also asked if she has checked with the Wood County Health Department.
Bodnar said she is unaware of the restrictions now in place at the theater but could stipulate only two people per vehicle.
The board will meet June 8 via Zoom to continue its discussion and possibly make a decision.
“If I make a decision tonight, I don’t feel I can say yes safely,” Lee said.
He said he did not have enough information and with everything constantly changing, he didn’t know what may happen in a month.
Board member Brian King also pointed out in July, seniors are no longer students at Elmwood and could be a liability for a school-sanctioned event. And with students driving to Tiffin, any issues will no longer be disciplined through the school but rather law enforcement.
Trying to do something for seniors isn’t an issue faced only in Elmwood, King said.
“Every school district is dealing with this across the country,” he said. “We still don’t even know how next fall will start, and all the planning that will go into that.”
If the community decides this is something they want, and the community sanctions it, that is fine, King said.
“But I think we need to tread very lightly by making this a school-sanctioned event,” he said.
Borton said his office would need to contact the district’s liability insurance carrier to determine whether an event outside the school year and off campus property is still covered.
Bodnar said she could plan it for a weeknight before graduation, which is May 31.
“I’m sure I can get teacher support, community support and parent support,” she said.
Prom funds can be spent as long as it is a board-sanctioned event, not community sponsored, Borton said.
“If the board sanctions it, it is a covered event,” he said.
District Treasurer LuAnn Vanek said the money cannot be spent on students after they graduate. However, since it is junior class-sponsored event and if they are there, it would be allowed.
“We did raise it for them,” Bodnar said.
“We want to do what’s right for the kids,” Lee said, “but we have to balance what we’d like to do versus the reality of the situation.
“My brain says no, we shouldn’t be doing this, but my heart says yeah, we should.”
“Everyone’s intentions are in the right place and trying to do the best we can for the kids, we’re trying to celebrate their success … but to me the focus should be on making sure the kids have a great graduation and not necessarily whether they go see a movie at a drive-in theater,” King said.
“It’s outside and it’s fun, but I don’t think it is near the priority as their graduation,” he said.
The question was raised whether the post-graduation video could be show on the drive-in screen.
The turn-around of the video is unknown, Borton said.
“It’s certainly an idea that can be done,” Bentley said.
“Let’s sit on that idea and see where it might go,” Borton said.