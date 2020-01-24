Daddy Daughter Dance registration is open - Sentinel-Tribune: Community

Daddy-Daughter Dance

Daddy Daughter Dance registration is open

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Friday, January 24, 2020 12:00 pm

Daddy Daughter Dance registration is open

Registration for the Bowling Green Parks and Recreation Annual Daddy Daughter Dance is open.

The event will take place on Feb. 21 at the Bowling Green Community Center, 1245 W. Newton Road, from 5:30-8 p.m.

Login required

We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one.

Please click the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.

Need an account? Create one now.

You must login to view the full content on this page.

Login required

We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one.

Please click the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.

Need an account? Create one now.

More about

Posted in , , , on Friday, January 24, 2020 12:00 pm. | Tags: ,

Recommended
Popular Facebook Activity

Twitter

Follow us on Facebook

Calendar

© Copyright 2020, Sentinel-Tribune, Bowling Green, OH. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]