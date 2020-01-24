Daddy Daughter Dance registration is open

Registration for the Bowling Green Parks and Recreation Annual Daddy Daughter Dance is open.
The event will take place on Feb. 21 at the Bowling Green Community Center, 1245 W. Newton Road, from 5:30-8 p.m.
Posted: Friday, January 24, 2020 12:00 pm
Registration for the Bowling Green Parks and Recreation Annual Daddy Daughter Dance is open.
The event will take place on Feb. 21 at the Bowling Green Community Center, 1245 W. Newton Road, from 5:30-8 p.m.
Posted in Community, Youth, News, Local News on Friday, January 24, 2020 12:00 pm. | Tags:
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-5620
Bowling Green, OH
419-354-9090
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-4611
Bowling Green, OH
© Copyright 2020, Sentinel-Tribune, Bowling Green, OH. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]