Crystal Concert set at Perrysburg High School

PERRYSBURG — The Perrysburg High School Music Department will present its biennial Crystal Concert on Nov. 30 at 6 and 8 p.m. and Dec. 1 at 8 p.m. in the PHS auditorium.
This 70-minute holiday concert features each performing group in the band, choir and orchestra areas — over 600 students total, along with several student chamber ensembles — and concludes with a grand finale with all students performing together.
Tickets for the Crystal Concert go on sale to the public online Thursday.
Visit https://tinyurl.com/crystalconcert2021 or https://www.perrysburgschools.net/CrystalConcert2021.aspx to purchase tickets online. The box office will be open Nov. 29 from 6-9 p.m. and 30 minutes before each performance. Tickets are $10 for adults and $7 for students/stingers.