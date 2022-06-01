PERRYSBURG – A.J. Ybarra Jr. has a plan, and it includes traveling to the last frontier.
Ybarra, who is graduating from the criminal justice program at Penta Career Center, plans to move to Alaska next spring with the goal of becoming a state highway patrol trooper.
“I saw it as a beautiful state, and it has a lot of job opportunities mainly because not a lot of people want to move up there,” he said.
He said he has not been to the 49th state but may go for a visit if he can get the funds.
He currently works at Wendy’s in Rossford, which is where his home school is, and is expected to soon be promoted to manager. The plan is to work at Wendy’s in Alaska until he turns 21 and can join the state patrol.
He will graduate with an Ohio Police Officer Training Academy private security certification and that certifies him in Ohio to provide private security.
He works when needed at the Stranahan for shows and events.
His team took seventh place this year in the Ohio SkillsUSA’s crime scene investigation competition.
Ybarra explained they had to collect evidence for a case involving a deceased female in a hotel room not registered to her. They had to take fingerprints and photographs, document everything, write a report as well as take a test and be interviewed.
He is interested in continuing in CSI and he hopes to do that in Alaska.
He came to Penta as a sophomore to explore all options.
“It really gave me some connections with the teachers and a lot of the students,” he explained.
“Penta was the school that opened a lot of opportunities, which is what a lot of people say, but it’s really true,” Ybarra said. “This was a head start to get me into the career field I wanted.”
He also pointed out all the training he got at Penta was free.
He said he has wanted to be in law enforcement since junior high and has been getting tips and tricks from this father, Andres Sr., who is a Lucas County deputy sheriff and was an inspiration for his career choice.
“How he dealt with people, and his compassion for it, it just rubbed off on me. Helping people is a good thing and this is a way to do it,” Ybarra said.
He said when he came to Penta, he was quiet and now he doesn’t shut up – but that communication is important in law enforcement.
He said he likes a challenge, which is why he wants to become a state trooper.
“(Becoming a state trooper) is a little bit harder, especially in Alaska because it’s a big state and you have to work alone,” Ybarra explained.
He spends his free time longboarding, which is similar to skateboarding.
He is in the honor guard at Penta and is class captain. He has racked up 180 volunteer hours this past year.
“I just love the volunteer experience and as the class captain, I have to be there.”
The son on Andres and Jackie Ybarra Sr., he is the third of four children to attend Penta. The fourth will enroll next year.
“My parents didn’t want us to miss out on a big opportunity they didn’t have when they were younger. … It’s a good mix of academics and hands-on work,” he said.