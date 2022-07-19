There is a gas leak in the 200 block of South Summit Street, according to a CodeRed alert by the City of Bowling Green.
People are being asked to avoid the area. Columbia Gas crews are on scene.
There is no evacuation needed at this time, according to an alert issued at 2:02 p.m.