FREMONT – The Hayes Presidential Library & Museums is holding its annual Gingerbread House Competition as a part of its new event, A Presidential Christmas: Tree Lighting, Sleigh Rides and Hayes Train Special, on Dec. 10.
This event is one of many experiences Hayes Presidential offer during the holiday season. It is from 4-8 p.m., and a full schedule is available at https://www.rbhayes.org/news/2020/11/02/general/a-presidential-christmas-tree-lighting-sleigh-rides-and-hayes-train-special-offered-dec.-10/.
The gingerbread contest is inspired by the gingerbread houses put on display by the White House as a part of their holiday tradition. The registration deadline is Dec. 5.
Two categories are available: Public and corporate The public category is for anyone to enter, and corporate is for businesses and organizations.
The registration form is available at https://www.rbhayes.org/clientuploads/pdfs/gingerbread_registration_form.pdf.
Houses will be judged by visitors, who will vote for a People’s Choice award. There will be one winner from each category and each winner will receive a prize. The winner will be announced at 7:45 p.m. the night of the event.
There is no fee to enter. Contestants must set up entries at Spiegel Grove by 3:45 p.m. day of contest.
Requirements:
- All houses must have a gingerbread base.
- All components must be edible. (Candy wrappers and sucker sticks are allowed.)
- No artificial materials (Styrofoam, paint, glue, etc.) are allowed.
The Hayes Presidential Library & Museums is America’s first presidential library and the forerunner for the federal presidential library system. It is partially funded by the state of Ohio and affiliated with the Ohio History Connection. The Hayes Presidential Library & Museums is located at Spiegel Grove.
For information, call 419-332-2081, or visit rbhayes.org.