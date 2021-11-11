Women’s Club of Bowling Green will present its 17th Annual Holiday Art & Craft Show on Saturday at First United Methodist Church, 1526 E. Wooster St., from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
More than 35 vendors will offer seasonal and holiday items including home décor, jewelry, quilted items, handmade soaps, handmade wood items and beauty products.
Admission is free.
Raffle tickets will be available for purchase until drawing at the close of the show, for 10 themed baskets which include the themes of Caring for Birds, Soup ‘n’ Such, Rise ‘n’ Shine, Here Kitty Kitty, Wines, and Books & Activities for Children among others, and a Money Tree worth $200.
Additionally, the club will be hosting a bake sale. Proceeds support the Women’s Club of Bowling Green community service projects. Raffle tickets may be obtained from any Women’s Club member or purchased the day of the event.