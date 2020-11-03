PEMBERVILLE — On Wednesday and Thursday, Eastwood High School will operate on the yellow hybrid schedule, with one group in class Wednesday and one Thursday. There is no school Friday.
Another group of high school students was quarantined Monday, and with girl’s soccer and football playing for a berth in the final four this week, this will allow social distancing at the high school.
“The temptation here is to look at this as placing a higher value on sports than other things,” said Superintendent Brent Welker in a community email. “Actually, we are trying to protect the ability of our students to participate in something so unique as a chance to go to Columbus.”
Between Friday and Monday, 38 students were quarantined. Monday was the first time a student who had symptoms came back with a positive coronavirus test.