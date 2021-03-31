PERRYSBURG — Spend a Crafternoon with Way Public Library, painting flowers and making a bird.
Bottle Cap Flowers and Ladybugs will be the next event on Tuesday, as Crafternoon, which was developed during the start of the coronavirus pandemic, celebrates a one year anniversary.
The concept was started by Programming Specialist Stephanie Coil in April last year.
“I did it in April with just posting instructions on how to do a craft. We were still closed at that time,” Coil said. “It was on Facebook and on our website, just the instructions. It was text and pictures. I always make the craft and take pictures, and make sure the instructions are well explained, so anyone can do them. I then have a couple of videos on our website.”
She added the Zoom component in December. At that point Coil was making 140 kits. She also switched to two Crafternoons per month and makes 80 kits. They are frequently picked up within 24 hours.
There was one project that required her to drive to Sylvania to get enough pieces for everyone registered, which resulted in rethinking things.
Financially, Skotynsky Financial Group covered the costs of the kits for January through March. Kingston Health Care Company is the sponsor for April. Coil has also put together a group of volunteers to create the kits.
The Zoom class is limited to 20 seats and the kits become available the week prior. Attendees can get live help with any questions.
There are enough supplies to make two flowers and two ladybugs in the kit, along with six different paint colors.
The kit also contains written instructions with full color photographs. Kits are meant for adults because there are tools necessary that require adult supervision. In this case, a hot glue gun is needed.
The event is only available on Zoom, but Coil envisions more changes as pandemic restrictions continue to be lifted. Future face-to-face classes may feature a full day of crafting at the library with a limit of four people at a time. She thinks that will allow for social distancing, but being close enough to see project details.
Coil has also considered crafts outdoors.
“I’d love to do a rock painting craft,” she said.
The next event is a Yarn Bird on April 22.
“We’re trying to think spring,” Coil said.