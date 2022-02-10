PERRYSBURG – As masks become optional and coronavirus guidelines change for schools, a new Quarantine and Isolation Calculator for COVID-19 is available for Perrysburg students.
The new calculator follows changes in guidelines that have removed the mask requirement in Perrysburg schools.
The change was announced last week. While now optional, masks are considered “highly recommended, according to Superintendent Tom Hosler, who spoke about the changes at the Board of Education working group meeting on Wednesday.
“We have been focused on contact tracing and the requirements for notification. It has been a significant challenge for a district the size of Perrysburg to do. It has taken a lot of effort and staff to do that,” Hosler said.
Masks had been required because health department rules made compliance with the requirements for tracing and notification more efficient when masks were worn. Hosler also pointed out that they also helped reduce the spread of COVID-19.
“Most importantly, the numbers have fallen,” Hosler said.
In the two weeks prior to the meeting there were 120 students diagnosed with COVID-19 and just prior to the meeting that number had fallen to 50 students. That number is expected to fall further with the calamity days used during the inclement weather last week.
“If the numbers rise again, we will come back and be evaluating that and making adjustments as needed,” Hosler said.
He also pointed out that guidelines for school buses are federally mandated and they have not been lifted, making the mask requirement remain.
A contact tracer was hired in August and board member Kelly Ewbank asked how the change would affect that individual’s employment status.
Hosler said that recording of the COVID-19 statistics would remain important and the staff member would also be responding to all COVID-19 related phone calls from parents.
“We need to collect that data. It’s important,” Hosler said.
The data would be used to let administration know if the number of cases rise again.
That person will also be a liaison for the health department meetings related to COVID-19.
“We are trying to take as much of the burden off the school nurses as we can, because we know it has been heavy,” Hosler said.
Board president Eric Benington also had a reminder for parents.
“If your child is sick, please keep them at home. Those rules still apply,” Benington said. “We’re moving toward an individual responsibility on this issue, as a society.”
A mass email with the new rules went out last week, with a reminder email on Sunday.
The new Quarantine and Isolation Calculator gives specific guidance on the most recent COVID-19 guidelines, including return-to-school/work dates and masking requirements. The digital requirement calculator can be found at http://www3.perrysburgschools.net.
The board finished with an executive session for negotiations with employees. Action related to the session is expected at Monday’s board meeting at the Commodore Building, 140 E. Indiana Ave., at 5:30 p.m.
The board also met on Saturday for its annual retreat at W.W. Knight Nature Preserve.