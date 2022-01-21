Coronavirus cases continue to increase at Bowling Green State University.
There have been 211 coronavirus cases reported on campus in the last week, according to the BGSU coronavirus dashboard, which is updated on Wednesdays.
Of that number, 111 were confirmed and 100 were suspected.
That is up from 131 cases from Jan. 10-11.
Since Jan. 10, which was the start of spring semester, there have been 342 cumulative cases, including 307 students, seven faculty and 28 staff.
The have been 211 cases from Jan. 12-19, including 191 students (101 confirmed), four faculty and 16 staff reports (10 confirmed).
There are 14 students isolated in university housing, as of Wednesday.
The dashboard also reports vaccinations: 90.6% of faculty and 80.3% of students have received the coronavirus vaccine.
There are 15.5% exempted students and 95.8% compliance of the university mandate, which was issued in September.
There are 85.5% reported vaccinations of BGSU students living in residence halls, with 13.8% exemptions and 99.2% compliance.
For faculty and staff vaccinations, there are 6.3% exemptions and 96.6% compliance.
The BGSU COVID response hotline is 419-372-3000, or email health@bgsu.edu.