Some Bowling Green parents will need to plan to take their child to and from school as the district is short on bus drivers.
Superintendent Francis Scruci, in a community email Wednesday, said the district’s administrative team was having an emergency meeting to problem-solve the shortage of bus drivers due to illness, mostly positive coronavirus tests.
“Our goal is to keep students in school if at all possible. However, in our district we transport nearly 1,600 students per day. We need all drivers to make this happen,” he said.
With the primary goal of keeping students in a face-to-face environment, buses 15, 20, 24, and 25 will not be running on Thursday and Friday.
Parents of students on those buses will need to transport their student(s) to school on those two days.
Possible solutions that were discussed included parents transporting their students to and from school and having students go virtual for several days.
“In my mind, that was never an option,” Scruci said about going virtual, “but I had to tell parents to be ready for anything.”
Penta Career Center students impacted by this will need to be dropped off at the high school bus loop by 7:20 a.m. in order to be transported to Penta.
This is a fluid situation and additional communication may need to be made that would impact the start of next school week, Scruci said in the email.