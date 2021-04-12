PERRYSBURG — The COVID-19 Rapid At-home Test kits made available by the Ohio Department of Health and distributed at Way Public Library are now easier to use, according to a news release by the library.
Users can now go through the entire testing process—from setting up an account, to administering the test, to receiving results—using a single device. Whether the user’s preference is a computer (with a webcam) or a mobile device, testing now only requires one or the other.
The Ohio Department of Health has been working with Abbott, the manufacturer of the Rapid Test, and eMed to open the opportunity for at-home testing to a much wider range of Ohioans. The ability to perform a testing session using just a smartphone or other mobile device has been one of the highest priorities, and now it is available.
The Abbott BinaxNOW test provides results in minutes and detects the virus in the early part of the disease when people are most infectious. It is used with an online service, provided by eMed, which helps guide people through the testing process.
To get a free COVID-19 Rapid At-home Test kit, stop by the library’s Circulation Desk and ask for one. Anyone who is experiencing symptoms should not come into the library, but should schedule a curbside pickup by calling 419-874-3135 ext. 119.
The test is designed to be taken at home and is not intended to be administered at or by the library.
For more information, visit waylibrary.info.