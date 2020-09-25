PERRYSBURG — Significantly lower numbers in new coronavirus cases highlighted the superintendent’s update at the school board meeting on Monday.
From Sept. 11-17, there were 34 new cases of students quarantined, a drop of 87 compared to the week before. There was one employee quarantined, for a drop of 11. There were 40 students and 4 employees isolated. That was an additional isolated student and two additional employees. The individuals traced was reported at 87, for a drop of 111 over the previous week. There are 5,539 students and 721 employees in the district.
The district has the following definitions for the terms used:
• Quarantined - 14 days is the length of time that anyone who has been in direct contact with someone who tests positive for the COVID-19 virus must quarantine as symptoms can start anywhere from 2 -14 days after exposure. The quarantine period starts on the last day the
person was known to have had contact with a person who tests positive. The quarantine may end after 14 days only if the individual was symptom-free the entire time.
• Isolated - Individuals with symptoms who: were screened and are at home, had a positive test or have a probable diagnosis – different from reporting guidelines from Ohio Department of Health.
The administration is attempting to anticipate cold and flu season complications. The district is working with the Wood County Health Department.
What the district has found several encouraging trends in their contact tracing with COVID-19.
Superintendent Tom Hosler said that there has been, “Little to no student-to-student or staff-to-student spread to-date.”
The administration will be evaluating community and school spread to determine the status of hybrid in weeks ahead.
There are potential changes scheduling related to calendar issues and COVID-19. The district is looking at weeks where school is shortened for ways to modify schedule in grades 7-12 to maximize and balance face-to-face instruction:
• Nov. 3 – Election Day – No change in schedule at this time.
• Nov. 24 – Thanksgiving – Wednesday/Friday students will attend Monday and Tuesday/Thursday students will attend on Tuesday.
• Dec. 15 – Winter Break.
Several calendar issues are out of the district’s control:
• Perrysburg High School – SAT testing dates are given and school districts cannot set their own.
• Ohio Department of Education State Testing – Date windows are set by the state.
• Election Days are set by the state, but polling locations may be changed.