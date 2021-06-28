Boy Scouts from Troop 315 from North Baltimore completed their law merit badge by conducting a mock trial with Judge Matthew Reger of the Wood County Court of Common Pleas last month. The scouts presented a criminal case in the courtroom with scouts portraying witnesses and attorneys. This was the second day of a two-day visit the scouts participated in to complete their merit badge. Reger is shown, along with Assistant Scout Master Larry Bateson and the scouts participating in the program.
