Wood County Safe Communities announced Monday that there have been 10 fatal crashes in Wood County this year compared to 10 at this time last year.
The end of Daylight Savings Time is Sunday. This one-hour change may have negative effects when it comes to road safety. According to the National Safety Council, the risk of being in a fatal crash is three times greater at night. With night approaching sooner and the days getting shorter, drivers should take extra caution when driving in the dark.
Every driver should know the warning signs of, and how to avoid, drowsy driving. Having trouble keeping your head up, nodding off, veering into another lane or onto the rumble strip, and frequent yawning — are all signals that you are too drowsy to drive safely.
Drowsy driving is estimated to contribute to 100,000 crashes annually, resulting in 1,500 fatalities per year. Despite these risks, experts agree that drowsy driving is far too prevalent. Lack of sleep slows reaction time, impairs judgment, and increases the risk of dozing off while driving.
Follow these tips to reduce crashes after the clocks change:
Keep a regular sleep schedule. Go to bed at the same time Saturday night to benefit from that extra hour of sleep.
Clean headlights, brake lights and signal lights.
Give yourself plenty of time to get where you need or want to go.
Approach all crosswalks, intersections and transit stops with caution, as it will be harder to see pedestrians and cyclists.
Heed the speed limits and adjust speed for the weather conditions.
Maintain a safe following distance, being prepared to react to any situation