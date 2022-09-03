At the 2022 Wood County Fair, 951 FFA crop, agricultural engineering, research, horticultural, SAE/FFA photo story boards and agricultural science projects were on display at the Junior Fair Building.
The Wood County Fair FFA display by Bowling Green, Eastwood, Elmwood, Otsego and Penta Career Center, is one of the best and largest of any county fair in Ohio.
561 agronomy, horticulture and ag science projects were displayed. Entries in this area include grain, fruits and vegetables, floral, hay and research projects. These projects are all a result of each FFA member’s Supervised Agricultural Experience Project, conducted as a part of their agricultural education studies in high school.
The best entry in each class is the “Sweepstakes Winner” of that class. There were 27 winners this year. Bowling Green had 19, Eastwood had one, Elmwood had two, and Penta had five.
There were 390 agricultural engineering projects on display. These projects were built in the agricultural engineering high school labs as part of the “hands-on” aspect of teaching agriculture. Projects included woodworking, metalworking, construction, electricity, plastics and engines. Projects ranged from benches to bowls, hydraulic robots to forged chisels, welded projects to concrete stepping stones.
This year, for the 12th year, the Northwest Ohio Woodworker’s Guild sponsored an award for the best woodworking project from each FFA chapter. The purpose was to recognize the skills of youth in woodworking and promote the craft. This year’s winners are Annie Urban, Bowling Green; Cory Gannett, Eastwood; Madison Feehan, Elmwood; and Faith Keifer, Otsego.
In addition to these projects, each FFA chapter displayed educational booths highlighting their activities and promoting FFA. Six FFA benches in front of the Junior Fair Building welcomed fairgoers to the FFA display area.