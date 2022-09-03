Annie Urban, Bowling Green.

 supplied photo

At the 2022 Wood County Fair, 951 FFA crop, agricultural engineering, research, horticultural, SAE/FFA photo story boards and agricultural science projects were on display at the Junior Fair Building.

The Wood County Fair FFA display by Bowling Green, Eastwood, Elmwood, Otsego and Penta Career Center, is one of the best and largest of any county fair in Ohio.

