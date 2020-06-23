The Wood County Board of Developmental Disabilities is moving forward with plans to make its campus safer.
But it has put on hold plans to update campus-wide access and a public address system.
At the June 15 board meeting, members unanimously authorized a contract with Mel Lanzer Company from Napoleon for the general construction of the campus-wide security renovations and development of an on-campus storage facility with office space at a cost of $2.33 million plus a 10% contingency.
That total includes four of five alternate bids for aluminum security fencing at the mobile work crew building, asphalt parking, a mezzanine for the new storage building and office in the SSA west hall.
The alternate for chain link fencing security was not accepted.
The board had established a bid budget of $2.99 million. Eight companies submitted bids with Mel Lanzer being the lowest.
“All eight bids came in below the established budget,” said Scott McKeown, health and safety coordinator. “The bid environment is proving to be very aggressive and competitive.”
The accepted bid for the total project is 22% lower than the project estimated.
“I’m not sure we’ll ever experience anything quite this great again,” he said
A second bid package addressed the technology for new access controls and public address system was rejected.
Three companies had bid on the project, with the lowest cost from the Dotson Company at $190,200.
Following the bid openings, the company informed Garmann Miller that its bid was contingent upon them being awarded the larger contract.
The next lowest bidder was Mosser Construction at $213,200. That company also withdrew, giving the same reason as Dotson.
The final bidder was EPS/Innovative Hardware at $407,657, which was more than $200,000 higher than the lowest bid.
Due to the bidding irregularities, bid withdrawals and the significant difference of cost between these three bids, the board rejected all three and agreed to rebid the work with the cost not to exceed $410,000.
There was a lengthy discussion on the legality of not being notified ahead of time by the companies that their bid was contingent upon winning the larger contract.
Laura Little, with Garmann Miller, said that the contracts do say that if their bid is contingent upon winning the other project, they were supposed to notify them at the time of bid. Neither did so, she said, with no explanation why they did not do so.
“I don’t think this was the right thing to do for these companies,” said board member Tim Brown. “I think it was really sloppy bidding on their part.”
Both projects are part of the board’s 2020 capital plan and is a result of security training that happened in August 2018.
The entire agency participated in ALICE training — which stands for Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter, Evacuate — led by the Bowling Green Police Division. Also that day, staff underwent an active shooter drill.
“Really, we did not do well in the active shooter drill,” said Superintendent Brent Baer. “It really identified quite a few weaknesses that truly needed to be addressed.”
Of concerns were the ease of access into the building, the open campus, and the inability to community in the event of a crisis, he said.
McKeown said that it’s been two years since the board started this process.
Garmann Miller Associates was selected “to be our team of experts to come on and help us prepare to move forward on addressing these areas of need,” McKeown said.
The board set a budget of $3.4 million, plus a 10% contingency, for all projects, he said.