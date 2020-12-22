The Wood County Board of Developmental Disabilities has requested 100 vaccines for its home-based residents and care providers.
Joanne Hayward, director of health support and provider relations, told board members Monday the coronavirus vaccinations will start next week.
Hayward said the key to the vaccination clinics will be social distancing with the 18 personnel needed, and the vials of vaccine have to be used within six hours of receipt.
“It’s all coming very fast,” she said. “We need to be methodical, efficient and safe and get this through so we get our folks protected.”
The doses for our population are coming through the health department, she said.
The board will hire 10 registered nurses to administer the vaccine.
The first vaccines are expected to be given Dec. 30.
People with developmental disabilities in group homes and the staff in those homes are in Ohio’s Phase 1A plan, which also includes health care workers, EMS and assisted living residents.
Hayward said she has ordered 100 doses but does not know if they will be Pfizer or Moderna.
“We’re at the mercy of what comes from the health department,” she said.
Hayward reminded board members that the vaccines have a two-dose series, with a second dose of Moderna needed in four weeks and a second dose of Pfizer needed in three weeks following the first dose.
The agency is planning weekly clinics for the next two months, she said.
There are well over 600 people in the county who qualify in the Phase 1A plan, but the vaccine is voluntary. There are 600 doses in the first Wood County shipment
Hayward said she set up an online registration and 20 people signed up in the first two hours.
There is a potential for side effects so those getting the vaccine will be kept for 20 minutes for observation, she said.
Eventually, those persons who are served by the county agency but live at home without support staff will be included, she said.
Superintendent Brent Baer said the qualification of day service personnel that work in a home setting is being discussed by the Ohio Association of County Boards of DD.
“For us, it was really about how do we organize ourselves to participate in the implementation of a vaccine clinic,” Baer said.
A county board of developmental disability isn’t usually a first thought for vaccinations or immunizations, he said.