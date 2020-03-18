County auto title office will be closed on Saturdays

Wood County Clerk of Courts Cindy Hofner has announced that the auto title office will be closing on Saturdays until further notice.
Regular business hours of 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, will be followed.
Posted: Wednesday, March 18, 2020 4:41 pm
