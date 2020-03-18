County auto title office will be closed on Saturdays - Sentinel-Tribune: Community

County auto title office will be closed on Saturdays

Posted: Wednesday, March 18, 2020 4:41 pm

Wood County Clerk of Courts Cindy Hofner has announced that the auto title office will be closing on Saturdays until further notice.

Regular business hours of 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, will be followed.

Wednesday, March 18, 2020 4:41 pm.

