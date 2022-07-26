Folklore says that when the locusts or cicadas start singing in the evening, autumn or fall is only six weeks away. Meteorologically speaking, Sept. 1 begins the fall season. Astronomically, the first day of autumn is Sept. 22.

A couple of weekends ago, around July 16, I heard the singing of the cicadas. Based on folklore, that means fall will be here Aug. 27. No, it cannot be so. Like the groundhog predicting spring, we will see if this insect also has autumn weather predicting abilities.

