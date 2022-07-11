TONTOGANY – Spanish students at Otsego Local Schools are being given the opportunity to visit Costa Rica.
Natalie Lambert attended the June 29 board of education meeting to explain the trip.
The 11-day trip will be from July 7-17, 2024, and will include visits to San Jose, Puerto Viejo and Cartago. Students will experience organic pineapple tastings, yoga and a bat tour in Sarapiqui rain forest, chocolate and coffee plantation tours, Caribbean flavor cooking class and dance lessons, a canopy zip line tour, butterfly farm tour and Santiago Apostol Parish ruins.
“Costa Rica is one of the safest countries to visit,” said Lambert, who teaches Spanish at the high school.
She is using Explorica tours, and the cost $2,992 per student and $3,567 for adults aged 23 and over.
That cost covers round-trip airfare, hotel stays, three daily meals, ground transportation and a professional tour guide.
She said the trip is open to Spanish I students and up, and she wants to get 30 kids.
High school Principal Kevin O’Shea said the school used to have two Spanish teachers nine years ago then went down to one with a retirement. There are again two teachers, and the district is offering an exploratory seventh and eighth grade program.
“The program is really booming,” O’Shea said.
The board gave permission for the trip, which will be paid for by the student.