With virtually all aspects of school procedures changing due to coronavirus, both students and parents are asking what will be different in the residence halls.
“For residence halls, the rooms that the students live in will be pretty much the same as it has been in the past,“ said Joshua Lawrie, Ph.D., director of Residence Life. “Where we’re going to see changes is we’re increasing our cleaning schedules.”
Community style bathrooms are being cleaned twice a day through electrostatic cleaning or disinfecting.
“Then throughout the week we will be doing a KaiVac cleaning. Also throughout the day we will be having staff cleaning high touch surfaces through all the halls, like: elevator buttons, door knobs, door handles,” Lawrie said.
The KaiVac company describes their system as combining pressure washing, chemical injection, wet vacuuming, and other tools on a single platform.
Common areas, such as floor lounges, will have less furniture. The goal is to allow social distancing. There will be signage to remind students to maintain that distance.
There will also be cleaning supplies distributed throughout the buildings, including areas like the lounges, laundry rooms and kitchens. Cleaning supplies will also be available to check out from the front desks for student rooms.
“It will give the students that peace of mind. If they want to wipe down an area before they sit, then they will be able to do that,” Lawrie said.
There will also be single points of entry and exit. The Centers for Disease Control recommend that concept to control traffic flow through buildings.
There is also a new visitation policy from the CDC.
“Our visitation policy is changing now, to not allow visitors, under the CDC guidelines. We will be revisiting that policy throughout the semester and as things change, we will change those policies,” Lawrie said.
Residence Life programs are also still under review, so that they comply with both state and CDC guidelines.
“We’re trying to work through that with advice from the CDC and the governor. We will definitely have engagement inside the residence halls. We will have virtual engagement. We will have one-on-one engagement,” Lawrie said. “But how we bring about programmatic engagement, we are still working on that.
“I think the large events … will have a different look and feel,” Lawrie said.
Residence assistants arrived back the first week of August. They will be learning all the new rules, in particular the difference between being in or out of the room.
“We are determining that the room where students sleep is like a single family unit. So students are not required to wear a mask inside their room, but once in a hallway, or in a common place, they will have to wear a mask,” Lawrie said. “We’re treating the residence hall rooms like your house. In your house you are not required to wear a mask.”
President Rodney Rogers recently said that while numbers of students expected to be enrolled are up, the number that will be living on campus will be down.
“Everything is in flux. We will be down from last year, that is absolutely true,” Lawrie said. “Prior to going into COVID in March we were seeing our highest return numbers, students being retained on campus and wanting to live on campus, but given that we are now allowing a COVID appeal for students to live off-campus, or at home, and based on how the class delivery happens, we are seeing a decrease in numbers.”