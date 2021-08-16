“Good farmers, who take seriously their duties as stewards of Creation and of their land’s inheritors, contribute to the welfare of society in more ways than society usually acknowledges, or even knows.
“These farmers produce valuable goods, of course; but they also conserve soil, they conserve water, they conserve wildlife, they conserve open space, they conserve scenery.” – Wendell Berry.
I didn’t know who Berry was without looking him up, but I think he makes a lot of since. Farmers truly are stewards of all the above.
In today’s, agriculture, farmers must not only concern themselves with production, they must be concerned with soil heath as well as conservation, water quality, the environment, technology, efficiencies, disease and insects, world affairs and their impact on U.S agriculture … and much more.
Recently in the OSU Online Crop Observation and Recommendation Network newsletter, Chris Zoller, OSU Extension educator from Tuscarawas County, highlighted a July 2021 report Trends in Production Practices and Costs of the U.S. Corn Sector, by the United States Department of Agriculture Economic Research Service.
This report examines some of those items (concerns) I just mentioned above. Within the report, researchers examined acreage, production, technology changes, input costs, farm structure, and productivity changes.
The study used information from USDA Economic Research Service and USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service Agricultural Resource Management Survey for the years 1996, 2001, 2005, 2010, and 2016. Data from the U.S. Census of Agriculture for the years 2002, 2007, 2012, and 2017 was also used for this survey.
Because of space limitations, not all data from the 35-page report will be shared here at this time but more information from this report will be highlighted in the coming weeks. The complete report is available at: https://bit.ly/3yGwtAp .
Here are some highlights:
• More than 88 million acres of corn were planted in 2018, representing an 11% increase over the 79 million planted in 1996.
• USDA-ERS has 11 Farm Resource Regions across the U.S. (see figure below). Total net returns across all regions varied during the analysis period, with 2010 being the highest net return year and 2005 the lowest.
• Genetically engineered seed became available in 1996 and corn producers have steadily increased the use of insect resistant and herbicide tolerant varieties.
• In 2001, yield monitors were used by 19% of growers and yield maps were used by six percent of growers. In 2016, the numbers increased to 52% using yield monitors and 31% using yield maps.
• Irrigated corn acres declined across the U.S. during the study period.
• The Heartland Region had the highest yield of all regions and increased production per acre from 138 in 1996 to 197 in 2016. The Southern Seaboard Region had the lowest yield (113 bushels per acre) across all years.
• As the number of acres increased, cost per bushel decreased. Economies of size appeared to level out between 750 and 1,500 acres. Because 58 percent of the corn acreage is on farms less than 750 acres, there may be opportunities for growers to capitalize on economies of size.
• In 2016, the most productive growers achieved yields of 202 bushels per acre. This was more than 50 percent higher than yields of low-productivity growers.
Tony Nye is the state coordinator for the Ohio State University Extension Small Farm Program and has been an OSU Extension educator for agriculture and natural resources for over 30 years, currently serving Clinton County and the Miami Valley EERA.