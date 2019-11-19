1/2 cup margarine

1/2 cup shortening

1/2 cup white sugar

1/2 cup packed brown sugar

1 cup pumpkin puree

1 egg

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

2 1/2 cups all purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon ginger

Frosting:

1/2 cup packed brown sugar

3 tablespoons margarine

1/4 cup milk

2 cups powdered sugar

Directions:

In a large bowl, cream together margarine, shortening, 1/2 cup brown sugar and white sugar. Mix in pumpkin, egg and vanilla. Add in flour, baking soda, baking powder, cinnamon, salt and ginger and mix thoroughly but just until it is all incorporated. Drop dough by heaping spoonfuls onto a cookie sheet. Bake at 350 degrees for 10-12 minutes. Cool on wire racks.

When cookies are cool, prepare frosting. In a small saucepan over medium heat, combine 3 tablespoons margarine and 1/2 cup brown sugar. Bring to a boil; cook and stir for 1 minute or until slightly thickened. Cool slightly, then stir in the milk and beat with a whisk until smooth. Gradually whisk in the powdered sugar until smooth. Frosting will be runny. Immediately frost cookies, using a spoon and letting the frosting drizzle all over the top of the cookies.

Makes about 30 cookies.