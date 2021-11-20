Bowling Green is taking the next step to getting air conditioning into its schools.
At Tuesday’s meeting, the school board approved a resolution authorizing the superintendent to go out to bid on the mini-split project.
Dan Obrynba, with Fanning Howey, said the original budget for the project was $3.99 million, but an addition of a 10% contingency and 9% for soft costs has been added.
He said his firm has completed approximately 80% of the design work for the project.
Fanning Howey is providing the necessary design and construction administration services for an amount not to exceed $340,000.
The project will go out to bid in December.
The district will use a combination of Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds and pipeline revenue to purchase the air conditioning units, which will be placed in the elementary classrooms at Conneaut and Kenwood as well as in the high school.
The mini-split units will provide air conditioning to each classroom, but not ventilation. They can be moved if new facilities are built.
The project should be done in the spring.
Also at the meeting, the board:
• Learned from Superintendent Francis Scruci that the district has hosted three soccer tournaments and two regional football games on the new football field.
“Our facility has allowed us to be considered for those tournament events, which generates extra income for the athletic department, our booster clubs as well as our community,” he said. “It’s a windfall for everyone.”
• Approved the resignation of food service Director Abigail Forschner; the retirement of sixth-grade social studies teacher Robert Morgan; the resignation of seventh-grade math teacher Lillian Meier; and the retirements of custodians Keith Spangler and Phillip Klink and bus driver Dennis Bower.
• Approved the employment of Megan Wade as athletic trainer for the hockey team for practices, games and scrimmages during the hockey season at a cost of $25 per hour not to exceed 150 hours.
• Approved a resolution to expand, as needed, employment of substitute teachers who do not hold a post-secondary degree. This is a temporary resolution and is effective through June 30.
• Approved the development of a middle school engineering club as an extracurricular. The purpose is to fuel student interest in STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics).
One of the club’s goals is to introduce a model rocket club and partner with area businesses to get different rockets to determine what is takes to make them successful in distance and height. The club also wants to raise money to purchase reusable robotics kits.
• Set its next meeting for Dec. 14.