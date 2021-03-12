PERRYSBURG — A former teacher and coach at Perrysburg High School will be named the next principal.
The board of education is expected to take action on Aaron Cookson’s contract at Monday’s meeting.
Cookson served most recently as the principal at Hilliard Davidson High School.
From 1999-2009, he taught Spanish and coached freshman boys’ basketball and baseball teams for Perrysburg schools. He holds a master’s degree in Educational Administration and Supervision from Bowling Green State University and a bachelor of arts in Spanish Education from the University of Toledo.
“We are very pleased to recommend Aaron Cookson for this position and welcome him back to Perrysburg Schools,” said Superintendent Tom Hosler. “His 12 years of successful experience leading a high performing high school in the Columbus area and focus on creating a strategic vision to support the whole child make him a great fit for our building and community.”
The interview process involved three rounds of interviews that included students, families, business, staff and administration. “
“The finalists for the position all did a very good job. However, at the end of the process there was a clear and almost unanimous best fit for Perrysburg High School - Mr. Cookson,” said Michael Smith, Ed.S., orchestra director.
Michael Short has announced his retirement from Perrysburg High School at the end of this school year after 17 years as principal.
(The dates that Cookson taught at Perrysburg have been corrected.)