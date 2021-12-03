Walk through a winter wonderland and explore the wide world of cookies at the library.
Throughout the month of December, families can visit the Quiet Study Room in the Wood County District Public Library’s Children’s Place to experience a variety of interactive activities.
“A World of Cookies for Santa: Follow Santa’s Tasty Trip Around the World” by M.E. Furman and illustrated by Susan Gal is on display on a giant world map, and “Christmas Cookies: Bite-Size Holiday Lessons” by Amy Krouse Rosenthal and illustrated by Jane Dyer is available to view as a storybook walk.
A computer station is set up for demonstrating transparent languages, a wonderful language learning resource and app available through the library’s research databases. The room also features world map puzzles, multiple books to checkout about Christmas traditions around the world, craft kits and snack-sized bags of cookies to take home.
For more information or for questions, contact the Children’s Place at 419-352-8253 or email woodkids@wcdpl.org.