The sweet tradition of sharing treats continues on Rosalind Drive.
Rachel Fletcher lives in the house that was known for years as the “candyman’s home.” She and her husband, Chad, purchased the home, which was previously owned by Helen and Robert Hepfinger, in 2016.
“We are only the second people who have lived in this house,” Fletcher said. “This house was their life; they didn’t have children. He was the CEO of Spangler candy.”
Halloween was an epic holiday at the candyman’s house.
“He would have a semi-truck drop off candy,” she said.
Fletcher isn’t quite as over the top, but is continuing the sweet tradition of sharing goodies.
She and Mara Connor, her co-baker and colleague, intricately decorate cookies — many of which are handed out at Bowling Green school events. Connor teaches first grade at Crim Elementary and Fletcher teaches second.
“We started decorating cookies as a hobby, as an artistic outlet during COVID,” Fletcher said. “We were teachers at BG City Schools, we work together. During COVID, everyone was trying to keep their circle small. We already see each other at work, so we could hang out afterward.”
They follow several social media accounts to get decorating tips and tricks, then put their own stamp on the cookies.
“We recently got a projector to up our game,” Fletcher said.
It beams any image onto the cookie, to make it more detailed for decorating.
“Even though we have that nice teacher handwriting …” Fletcher said.
“It doesn’t always transfer,” Connor added.
Each of the women has a specialty.
“Mara has more of the artistic ability, and a touch for the frosting. That’s the trickiest part,” Fletcher said. “I’m the idea lady, and then she makes it happen. We definitely complement each other.”
Together, they end up with one fabulous cookie.
They share their sugar cookie recipe with anyone — with a wink and a smile.
“Some of our relatives and friends have asked for our recipe, and we give it out gladly. They think they’re just going to sit down and bust out some sugar cookies, and then they’re like, we don’t know you do it,” Fletcher said.
“It’s not as easy as it looks,” Connor said.
The women have put a lot of work into making every cookie taste the same. The key to that is measuring ingredients on a scale.
In addition to baking and teaching together, the two are also pursuing their master’s degrees at Bowling Green State University, where they also earned their bachelor’s degrees. They love to listen to true-crime podcasts while working on their cookies.
The time spent on baking varies with school events and holidays. The past week was crazy with Valentine’s Day and the Super Bowl.
One of their biggest projects was making 300 cookies for the April high school production of “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown.”
“They had the streaming option, so they made ‘watch bags’ for people so they could watch at home and have treats,” Connor said. “We made the cookies, and there were six cookies in a box, and each cookie represented one of the characters in the show.”
Fletcher’s favorite cookie creation so far is a lemon one. It looked just like a lemon when frosted and finished and — thanks to some emulsions — it smelled like the fruit, too.
Connor was most pleased with the Thanksgiving cookies that were shaped like pumpkins and pies, and a “Baby Shark” cookie.
They have about 600 cookie cutters between them. They’ve made footballs, basketballs, flowers, coffee cups, hearts and tons of BG logos.
“I think we’re really known for our Bobcat pawprints,” Fletcher said. “We get a lot of requests for ‘Bobcat proud.’”
The finishing touches are truly a work of art. The icing is done free hand by the women with a variety of tools and techniques. They’re not just spreading icing with a knife; they layer and use a wet-on-wet method.
They’ve added their own touches to the basic cookie recipe, including more vanilla and cornstarch, which helps with the spreading and for the cookie to keep its shape.
“When you put the cutter down, you’re going to get exactly the same size cookie,” Fletcher said.
The two aren’t quite ready to call themselves a business.
“We don’t even have a name for ourselves,” Connor said.
“I don’t even know how people would make a profit doing this because it’s so time consuming,” Fletcher said. “We’re just going to keep doing it as long as it’s fun.”
The Fletchers have two daughters. Amelia is a junior at Bowling Green High School and Lilith is a freshman at BGSU.
Connor lives in Northwood with her husband, Stephen, and their two cats.