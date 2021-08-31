The past couple of weeks, I have received calls and emails about bees visiting residents’ garbage cans. But these are not honeybees, or any other type of bees, at all rather they were German Yellowjackets (Vespula germanica). Entomologists consider any insect that belongs to the hymenopteran family; Vespidae to be a wasp. This includes yellowjackets (Vespula spp.), baldfaced hornets (D. maculata), and paper wasps (Polistes spp.). Bees also belong in the hymenopteran family however, as a species they are considered Apidae.
The main difference between wasps and bees is bees are hairy and wasps are not. Bees primarily feed on nectar of flowers or could be considered vegetarians. Bees also make honey. Wasps are considered carnivorous or meat eaters. Wasps sting their prey to subdue and paralyze, and can sting multiple times. Honeybees can only sting once and die after stinging. Both bees and wasps pollinate flowers, however bees pollinate better than wasps, due to pollen being transferred by the hairs on their bodies.
Often, I get the response, whatever they are, they still sting, right? Followed by, why are they there, and how do I get rid of them?
This is the time of the year when wasps expand their nests at an exponential rate. The nests have been with us since the beginning of the season; however, the wasps were flying below our radar owing to small nests containing few individuals. Wasps spend the winter as fertilized females (queens) in protected locations such as beneath bark, inside hollow trees, etc. As spring temperatures warm, the queens leave their overwintering quarters to find suitable sites for nest construction.
The overwintered queens use their powerful mandibles to grind up fibers gathered from dead wood and plant stems, which they mix with their saliva to extrude water-resistant paper used to construct their nests. This construction technique continues to be used by the queen’s offspring throughout the spring and summer.
Early wasp nests are relatively tiny structures. The elongated nests created by a bald-faced hornet queen may measure no more than 1 1/2-inches long. She gets help as her offspring complete their development which takes around 20-25 days in the Midwest. This single dominant queen receives even more help once subordinate queens develop. Collectively, they lay more eggs that lead to more workers that lead to larger nests that lead to more eggs … etc., etc. By mid-to-late August, the nests become large enough to be noticed.
So, why are they in your garbage cans? Wasps are significant predators because of their need to provide protein to their legless, helpless larvae awaiting food delivery in the nests. Due to the wet, hot and humid weather conditions, common house flies, cluster flies and blow flies are breeding, which intern creates fly maggots. The wasps are feeding on the maggots.
Besides the maggots the wasps also forage for caterpillars, sawfly larvae and other soft-bodied insects through the summer. They use their powerful mandibles to grind up these protein-rich meat items to feed to their larvae so they will develop into new adult wasps.
Control the wasps by cleaning and sanitizing the trash cans and disposing of garbage on a timely basis. Controlling the flies will control the wasps.
Unfortunately, Yellow Jackets have a deserving reputation for becoming a serious nuisance late in the season. Sometime in early fall, drones (males) and new queens begin to develop in the nests. These new sexually reproductive Yellow Jackets need energy from carbohydrates, so they lounge around the nest begging the workers for sweets. To appease these freeloaders, the workers search for foods that have this much needed energy boost such as soda, donuts, and other fine foods. Thankfully for the over-worked workers, the nest populations of adults begin to peak in the fall with 5,000 or more workers in the colony.
As fall comes to an end, the new queens and drones leave their nest to mate, and the queens seek protected overwintering sites. The colony from which they developed dies during the winter; Yellow Jacket and Paper Wasp nests only last one season. This means that you should avoid declaring war on these stinging insects unless their nests are located where they present a serious stinging hazard. The nests will eventually die on their own, with no fanfare for the poor, overworked workers.
Of course, wasp workers will happily demonstrate their stinging capabilities any time during the growing season. Understanding why they sting is important to avoiding painful confrontations. These insects will sting for two reasons: to defend their nests (and young) and to deliver venom to quickly subdue their prey.
Fortunately, despite their belligerent reputations, wasps are seldom aggressive. Unless people present a clear and present danger to their nests, they will not attack. The vast majority of painful encounters are associated with poorly planned and executed efforts to wage war on these beneficial insects.