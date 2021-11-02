Voters supported Bowling Green City Schools’ request for a continuing income tax.
The unofficial results from Tuesday’s election are 3,437 in favor (57.65%) and 2,525 opposed (42.35%).
Superintendent Francis Scruci said he was very appreciative that the community supported the levy.
“It’s been a tough two years and you didn’t know how this might turn out,” he said.
Scruci called the results outstanding.
“This is going to benefit our students, staff and community for a lot of years. I’m really happy for the kids,” he said.
The district was asking voters’ support to convert its 0.05% income tax, which historically has been voted on every five years, to continuing tax, meaning it won’t come back before voters unless there is a petition that forces it back on the ballot.
Absentee ballots showed significant support for the tax, with 1,285 voting for it and 372 opposed. Those numbers are added into the unofficial results.
Voters have approved the income tax eight times since it first appeared in November 1992. The last time this income tax came before voters, in 2017, it was approved by 74.96%.
It raises $3.9 million annually.
“When we have a financing that is predictable and consistent, that allows us to plan for the future,” said school board President Norm Geer.
Uncertainty requires for allowances and money placed in reserve, he said.
With a conversion of this income tax to a continuing term, the district will be able to spend that money being held in reserve to expand educational services for students, invest in facilities and reduce outstanding debt balances.
Geer said his goal to spend this money wisely, including for better pay for all employees.
“We want to have people here who want to be here, and we want to show we appreciate them,” Geer said.
This is the last district tax to be placed on a continuing collection.
The community in April 2020 approved for a continuing time a 1.35-mill substitute tax which took the place of a $1 million emergency levy and a 4.2-mill property tax. Both also had been on five-year renewal cycles.
