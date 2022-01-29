Bowling Green FFA kicked off the new school year with a variety of events.
The officer team started the year organizing FFA Families. These families will also help to facilitate healthy competition among the members. The families were kicked off with a donut meet and greet.
The start of the school year also means the start of Career Development Events. BG took nine members to the county and district soil judging contests including Eddie Eshcedor (taking first place in the county), Emma Walker, Hunter Sockman, Brian Tussing, Tyler Bowen, Madison Carillo, Easton Schick, Cole Brokaw and Drew Thomas. The team placed eighth.
The officer team held a Greenhand welcome day. Bowling Green FFA ended the month with the induction of the Greenhand members into the National FFA. The ceremony was the first official meeting of the year. BG FFA welcomed 58 new members. After the meeting, members and their families were invited to the Ag Department for an open house.
Bowling Green FFA kicked off October with the Chapter Degree ceremony at Eastwood High School and had 28 members receive degrees. The chapter degree is the second highest degree a member can earn and the highest degree given by the local chapter. The degrees were presented by President Eddie Eschedor and Adviser Stephanie Conway.
The next day, the members enjoyed a chapter visit from State FFA President Jake Zajkowski, who presented about leadership and teamwork.
On Oct. 7, the annual fruit and nut sale started. The sale is the only fundraiser the chapter does to raise money. The total gross amount sold was $47,000. Members are involved in pricing, marketing, ordering, assembling fruit baskets, sorting and delivering.
The officer team hosted a Halloween-themed meeting. After handling the chapter business, members were invited to play pumpkin bowling, do a pumpkin pie eating contest, and have a mummy wrap. There were over 60 members present.
Arika Adams, Kennedi Hendricks, Zack Bechstein, Madison Carrillo, Hadley Shuey and Kaylee Bishop participated in the county level job interview CDE. The contest consists of a member developing a cover letter and resume, filling out a job application, participating in a mock job interview and writing a follow-up letter. Bishop placed fifth and Shueyplaced sixth in Division 1; Bechstein placed third in Division 2; Carrillo placed fifth in Division 3; and Adams placed first and Hendricks placed third in Division 4. Adams qualified for the District competition where she placed fourth.
Also in October, 12 members were selected to travel to Indianapolis to attend the 94th annual National FFA Convention and Expo. Arika Adams, Emma Walker, Kennedi Hendricks, Nathan Harris and Amanda Mantel as well as junior members Eddie Eschedor, Emma Ferguson, Peyton Bosworth, Madison Carrillo, Lindsay Eisel, Laney Crawford and sophomore member Drew Thomas attended. BG FFA traveled to the event with Oak Harbor FFA and Otsego FFA. Members attended convention sessions, heard from speakers with inspirational messages, and visited the expo center and the FFA shopping mall. At the expo, there were hundreds of agricultural colleges and businesses from all over the country, as well as a shopping area. Members were also able to attend the concert and educational tours during their time in Indianapolis.
A highlight of the convention was when President Eddie Eschedor and Vice President Arika Adams had the honor to walk across the National stage to receive the 3-Star Chapter award for BG FFA. This is the highest rating a chapter can receive.
Another highlight was watching Sidney Grames receiving his 2021 American FFA Degree. The American FFA Degree is the highest degree a FFA member can achieve and over 3,800 American FFA Degrees were handed out this year at the National FFA Convention. That number represents less than half of 1% of all FFA members, making it one of the organization’s highest honors. He is the son of Jim and Connie Grames. Grames’ SAE included forage production and job placement at TSC and Menards. He served as chapter vice president and he participated in the Soils and Equine CDEs.
The members of the Animal and Plant Science Class wrapped up their poultry nutrition project by taking their chickens to a local processing plant. The members learned how to cut up a whole chicken into its retail parts after caring for the chickens for seven weeks. The members use this project to illustrate proper nutrition and feeding practices. Mid-Wood Inc. and John Krukemyer donated feed.
The Food Science team consisting of Arika Adams, Eddie Eschedor, Madison Carillo and Aiden Meyer placed second in district and moved on to the state contest in December. The contest required members to complete a series of practicums such as food sensory evaluation and food analysis as well as complete a group food product development project. The team placed 17th in the state competition.
In November, the chapter hosted a State FFA Leadership Night. Approximately 150 members from 10 schools participated in a leadership workshop. The workshop was presented by three State FFA officers.
The chapter supports the Dear Santa Society in a multitude of ways. Three senior members of the officer team shopped to help provide Christmas gifts for a family adopted by the chapter. Extra fruit from the fundraiser was also sorted and delivered to families. The freshman classes put together candy cane reindeer which were delivered to three local nursing homes. FFA members also collected over 4,000 square feet of wrapping paper to donate to Thayer’s Christmas Dreams program.
A FFA Family holiday gathering wrapped up the semester. The team decorated the Ag Department to spread holiday cheer. Members were invited to watch a movie, enjoy a hot chocolate bar, decorate cookies, play games, and participate in some arts and crafts.
The BG FFA Is looking forward to FFA Week activities, Bobcat-A-Thon Dance Marathon, Parent/Member Recognition Banquet and State Convention.
Bowling Green FFA is a satellite program of Penta Career Center.