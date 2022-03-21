The Wood Soil & Water Conservation District, chartered in 1949 as a result of the devastating Dust Bowl of the 1930s, continues to be the local soil and water conservation resource. With the current concerns of soil health and water quality, the board of supervisors and district staff are working with farmers, landowners and residents to educate and implement management practices on farmland and residential properties.
Although enrollment for the H2Ohio program was announced two years ago, Wood County farmers are just now completing the first year of conservation practices that are eligible for cost share reimbursement. So far, producers who manage over 57,000 acres of Wood County farmland (about one-fifth of our farmed acres) have documented that their nutrient applications are limited to only the amount of phosphorous and nitrogen needed to maintain yield in the next two years of crops.
Those who use manure as a nutrient source took the additional steps of applying manure to growing corn or in the summer after wheat harvest, limiting the application rate to two years of crop needs, injecting or incorporating the manure into 2” of soil within 24 hours, and establishing a cover crop or commodity crop afterwards. These practices reduced the risk of runoff on over 1100 acres of cropland that received manure.
Over 5000 acres of overwintering cover crops were planted, despite the late harvest and wet conditions in fall of 2020. These cover crops have helped hold soil particles and nutrients in place allwinter, and will improve soil conditions for the 2022 crops.
Farmers have also invested in intensive grid or zone sampling on over 18,000 acres, allowing them to more accurately place chemical fertilizers on only the parts of a field that need nutrients, sometimes on grids as small as 2.5 acres per sample.
In 2022, we have resumed many of our typical outreach programs. The fourth Wednesday every month (except during planting and harvest) we host a casual gathering for farmers to discuss the current issues of the day, including things like disease pressure, herbicide and pesticide regulations, state and federal cost share programs, and anything else going on in the ag community.
For homeowners, we have partnered with Bowling Green Parks and Recreation and the Wood County Park District to offer a series on adding a native touch to home landscaping, with over 50 participants. We have also scheduled tree and pond workshops, tree seedling, fish and forb sales, and already have presentations booked for other organizations well into summer.
On Sept. 17, the local agriculture industry invites the public to take a hands-on and inside look at the diversity of agriculture with the Wood County Ag-Venture, self-driving farm tour.
Nearly 2,000 visitors participated in the 2018 Wood County Ag-Venture with the goal of hosting the event every four years. This year, Wood County Ag-Venture is featuring Benschoter Hay & Straw, Buckeye Seafood Company LLC; Harrison Farms, Weber Ranch LLC and the Wood County Museum.
Follow Wood County Ag-Venture on social media for a preview of each of the featured stops, sponsors, and activities on the tour. Sign up for our digital newsletter at www.woodswcd.com.