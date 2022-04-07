On March 21, members of the Conservation Committee of Country Garden Club of Perrysburg delivered their first collection of plastic caps to Sara Moomaw of the RiverRoad Garden Club.
The plastic caps will be made into two, 8-foot long benches that will be placed at a park in Sylvania and the butterfly garden in Whitehouse.
It takes about 400 pounds of plastic caps to make the two benches.
“We started collecting at the beginning of this year and have already collected 20 pounds of caps,” said Kim Frazier, chair of Country Garden Club’s Conservation Committee.
According to Frazier, once the 400 pounds of caps are collected, River Road Garden Club will deliver them to Plastics are Unique Inc. in Wadsworth. Plastics are Unique’s benches can be found at Put-in-Bay, the Cleveland Zoo and NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
If anyone would like to save clean plastic caps for this project, contact Moomaw at smoomaw58@gmail.com.
The River Road Garden Club is one of the oldest clubs in the Toledo area and was started by women who lived on River Road. Country Garden Club of Perrysburg is celebrating its 90th anniversary later this year.