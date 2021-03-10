The 16th annual blood analysis program, Co-Sponsored by Wood County Hospital Foundation and the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce Foundation, will take place on April 24 from 7-11 a.m.
This comprehensive blood analysis screening is for multiple health risk indicators including, but not limited to blood sugar, blood count, kidney function, electrolytes, liver function and lipid profile and requires a 10 hour fast. Cost of the testing is $50 for BG chamber investors and $60 for non-investors.
The results of this fasting blood test should be used as a guide to determine your current health status and should not take the place of routine physicals. Although normal ranges are listed, only you and your physician can establish what is normal for you. A report providing all test results will be available through your portal at Wood County Hospital or sent to your physician.
Proceeds from the event will go to support the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce Foundation and the Wood County Hospital Foundation Scholarship Funds.
The Wood County Hospital Foundation Scholarship is designated for full-time undergraduate students at BGSU in the College of Health and Human Services majoring in a program related to the allied health profession. The Scholarship is awarded annually to one student. The Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce Foundation awards one Collegiate and one High School Scholarship to Chamber-affiliated students for their studies at Bowling Green State University and Owens Community College.
Appointments are required. Call the chamber office at 419-353-7945 to schedule an appointment. Registration will be taken until April 1, or until all available appointments are filled. Prepayment is required at the time of registration by form of cash or check.