The Bowling Green Pilot Residential Food Waste Drop Off program is off to a promising start.
The drop-off, which is located near the public yard waste collection on Tarragon Drive, started with six 64-gallon containers on March 26. The six containers did not last the first weekend, according to Amanda Gamby, sustainability coordinator for the City of Bowling Green.
“I had not anticipated needing additional containers immediately. I thought we could grow the program to that point, but I didn’t expect it to be right off the bat that we were there,” Gamby said.
GoZero, the food waste service the city partnered with, is responsible for collecting the food waste and transporting it to their compost facilities. Bowling Green is only responsible for providing a location for the drop-off and promoting the program to residents.
GoZero collects the food waste every other week. The first time they collected waste for the program, they emptied 10 full containers. The next collection saw 12 full containers being dumped. According to Gamby, GoZero has collected just shy of 2 tons of food waste from those collections.
Within the first month of the pilot, Gamby is already receiving feedback from residents.
When the pilot was first announced, the city offered 5-gallon buckets with lids to the first 350 residents who requested one. If a resident requested a bucket, they would be asked periodically about the program.
Those who have a city-issued bucket also received Gamby’s contact information. Gamby said she receives calls and emails about the program.
So far, about 260 residents received a bucket. Gamby said based on the feedback from that group, the program has been well received. The group also expressed two main concerns.
One is about what food waste is accepted. GoZero will take all food waste along with paper towels, napkins and greasy pizza boxes.
The industrial-sized facilities of GoZero allows them to take any food waste to compost.
“Some of our die-hard local composters who have been backyard composting for years know that they can’t put meats, fats, dairy and leftovers in their traditional backyard bins,” Gamby said. “They are like, ‘Wait a minute crazy lady, you’ve been telling me this for like 15 years I can’t do this and now you’re saying these guys can take it?’ The answer is yes.”
The second concern was over how packed the containers are at the drop-off. The containers are being filled with all kinds of food waste and bulky pizza boxes.
Gamby said the city is pushing the limits of the containers to gauge how many containers they truly need. They roll out empty containers once all of the containers at the drop-off are filled.
As the program settles in, Gamby said residents should not worry about the containers being packed.
“Are residents going to take advantage of it? Are we going to see a lot of things in there that shouldn’t be in there? Are we going to have to start rejecting bins? Are we going to get illegal dumping at the site and those kinds of things? We haven’t seen any of that,” Gamby said.
The pilot still has a long way to go before a final decision can be made on the future of the program.
Gamby has a gut feeling that the program will be here to stay.
“We need a few more months before we can put together some preliminary reports and get feedback. Anecdotally and from what we are seeing out here, I think there is a good chance it will be here permanently,”