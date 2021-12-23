The community has done an excellent job in helping meet the needs of its youngest population.
“We’re in very good shape right now with clothing and winter things,” said board member Ginny Stewart at the December Bowling Green City Schools Board of Education meeting.
She said the Dear Santa project helped a lot to meet that need.
For several months, Stewart has been giving updates on the needs in each of the district’s five buildings.
She said people are more aware of giving due to the holidays.
“I just want to remind people that this goes on,” she said.
Snacks for the schools are very important and help keep students fed, she said.
“If this community continues to be as generous as it has been, we will be in pretty good shape,” Stewart said.
The district is still in need of substitute teachers, paraprofessionals, volunteers as well as bus drivers.
In answer to his questions, Superintendent Francis Scruci told a resident that the district was not mandating vaccines nor was in going to teach Critical Race Theory.
Also at the meeting, the board accepted a donation of 87 Lands’ End winter coats valued at $3,000 from the Bowling Green Schools Foundation.
Additional donations included $1,000 to the high school choir from Gerald Swickheimer II; $4,378 to the Conneaut Principal Fund from Alpha Xi Delta Beta Mu Chapter; $250 to the Athletic Department Leadership Group from Stephen Bateson; $795 for the high school homecoming/Student Activities Board from Premier Bank; another $100 to the Conneaut Principal Fund from Alpha Xi Delta Beta Mu Chapter; $200 to the high school choir from Leah and Chad Bechstein; $150 to the high school choir from the Exchange Club of BG; snacks valued at $75 for the high school from an anonymous donor; snacks valued at $60 for the high school from Eileen Underwood and Richard Rowlands; $421.55 to the high school drama club from Ryan Albrecht; clothing valued at $250 to Kenwood Elementary from Amy Robinson and Amilcar Challu; and a VISA card valued at $250 for Conneaut Elementary from Linda Francis and Rachelle Johnston.
The board also accepted a donation from Alyssa Winkleman of 19 books to the Kenwood Elementary library.