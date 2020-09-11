Although school is back in session, many families are searching for safe and affordable options to keep children healthy, while engaged in their online instruction.
The Community Learning Centers is ready to help by opening IMPACT, a full day childcare program to accommodate families needing care throughout the day.
Normally, the CLC facilitates before and after-school programming, but IMPACT would include school day hours as well, open from 7 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday through Friday, at the Woodland Mall.
“We are so thankful to have the opportunity to serve our CLC families during this difficult time,” said CLC Director Susan Spencer. “Over the last several months we have received phone calls from local parents inquiring on the types of services we were offering, and overwhelmingly heard parents’ voicing their concern for their children while they were at work.
“We have put together a great program, in a large safe space, and are looking forward to serving the BG community.”
During school hours, CLC staff will assist students through virtual instruction, helping complete coursework and assisting through the transitions and technical issues they may have.
In the hours leading up to school and after school, students will participate in regular CLC activities, such as enrichment and cooperative activities, social-emotional curriculum, and physical activity.
“We are so thankful students will receive lunch and breakfast provided by Bowling Green City Schools, with BGCS also providing para-professionals to guide students in their school work,” Spencer said. “Another huge thank you to Connecting Kids to Meals who will provide take home meals for students to have ion the weekends.”
Students and staff will adhere to CLC coronavirus safety policies and practices, including but not limited to social distancing, hand washing, masks, and frequent sanitization.
“We hope that by opening this program, we are truly making an impact for the Bowling Green Community during these trying and uncertain times,” Spencer said.
Spencer also thanked Woodland Mall manager Michelle Barton, the BGCS leadership team and the Wood County Educational Service Center for their help.
To register, go to www.wcesc.org or contact Susie Youngpeter at syoungpeter@wcesc.org, 419-354-9010, ext. #248.