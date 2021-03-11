PERRYSBURG — Write in a library book? In this case, the answer is yes. In its new initiative, To Be Continued: a Community Journal Project, Way Library invites community members to check out a themed notebook, add their original writings,and then return it for others to do the same.
Each notebook has its own topic, such as Memories of Perrysburg, Stories My Grandparents Told Me, Recipes and Tips for Cooking, Library Memories, Let Me Tell You about My Grandkids, What to Watch Next, Places I’ve Traveled, What I Want to Be When I Grow Up, My Desert Island Album, and Penguins in Space.
By adding their own thoughts to the journal, contributors will be engaging in dialogue and connection with other community members. All adults are invited to join the library in this collaborative creative adventure. Look for the journals on display on the library’s main level.
For more information, call 419-874-3135, ext 119.